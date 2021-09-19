Ruturaj Gaikwad hit a fine half-century to lead Chennai Super Kings to a 20-run win over defending champions Mumbai Indians in the first match of the second phase of the Indian Premier League here on Sunday.

CSK were 44 for 4 at half-way mark after a horrendous start but Gaikwad rescued the side with his blistering unbeaten knock of 88 runs, along with Ravindra Jadeja (26) and Dwayne Barvo, who scored 23.

Chasing 157, Mumbai Indians could manage only 136 for 8.

Deepak Chahar removed both MI openers – Quinton de Kock (17) and Anmolpreet Singh (16) – while Shardul Thakur and Dwayne Bravo (3/25) rocked the MI middle order.

Brief Scores:

Chennai Super Kings: 156 for 6 in 20 overs (R Gaikwad 88 not out, R Jadeja 26, D Bravo 23; A Milne 2/21, J Bumrah 2/33, T Boult 2/35).

Mumbai Indians: 136 for 8 in 20 overs. (S Tiwary 50 not out, Q de Kock 17; D Bravo 3/25, D Chahar 2/19).