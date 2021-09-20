In another injury blow, India vice-captain Harmanpreet Kaur will miss the first One-Day International in Australia after injuring her thumb a few days back, coach Ramesh Powar said on Monday.

The hard-hitting batter, who had just recovered from a quadriceps injury that forced her to end her time in England playing The Hundred after three innings, was hit on the thumb while practicing.

“She was declared fit. She was selected for this tour but, unfortunately, some days back she got a hit on the thumb and she is not available for the first ODI,” Powar said in a virtual press conference ahead of the first match.

Whether she will play the rest of the matches in the three-match series will depend on pain management, the coach added. “Next ODI we will take a call according to her pain management and fitness management.”

She had missed the warm-up match on Saturday as well, where India went down by 20 runs.

The ODI series in Australia starting Tuesday is part of a multi-format series and a crucial test for India ahead of the World Cup in New Zealand early next year.

