IPL 2021 Watch: AB de Villiers, Yuzvendra Chahal and Co wish Virat Kohli for 200th match in RCB colours Kohli is the first player in IPL history to play 200 matches for a single franchise. Scroll Staff An hour ago Virat Kohli with AB de Villiers | BCCI / Sportzpics Bold Diaries: Virat Kohli's 200th IPL match for RCB The RCB family congratulates Virat on his 200th IPL match and the ones who have seen him from close quarters tell us what makes him special. ❤️#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/kqTXRLABo7— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) September 20, 2021