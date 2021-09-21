Australia vs India first ODI live scores, updates, stats and more: Three debuts for new-look India
Updates through the first ODI between Meg Lanning’s Australia and Mithali Raj’s India.
Live updates
End of Over 12, India 57/2. Yastika Bhatia 10 off 16, Mithali Raj 6 off 29.
Ashleigh Gardner comes into the attack as spin is introduced. Only 2 runs of the over to Mithali.
End of Over 10, India 51/2. Yastika Bhatia 10 off 14, Mithali Raj 3 off 18.
The 50 comes up at the end of the Powerplay. India has gone through the full gamut in the first 10 overs, with Australian bowlers and fielding taking charge of the game early. Mithali has dropped anchor while Bhatia is being the run scorer. Onus on these two to keep the scoreboard ticking with their contrasting styles after the two early wickets.
End of Over 8, India 45/2. Yastika Bhatia 8 off 8, Mithali Raj 1 off 12.
Bhatia cracks her first boundary of international cricket, already looking good in a crunch situation. Important partnership with her captain for the debutante.
The spotlight shines brighter now on the big gamble taken on the middle order as India slip from 30/0 after 3 overs to 39/2 after 7 with both openers out.
End of Over 7, India 39/2. Yastika Bhatia 3 off 5, Mithali Raj 0 off 9.
Mithali Raj, in at No 4, has played 9 balls already. Dropping anchor after two quick wickets.
Wicket! Smriti Mandhana is out on 16 off 18.
Rachael Haynes, a livewire on field who has pulled off two brilliant, diving saves at the boundary, gets a low catch at point and both Indian openers are back in the hut in just over 5 overs. Darcie Brown strikes again!
End of Over 3, India 33/1.
Surprise, surprise. Debutante Yastika Bhatia is in at No 3. She was impressive in the warm-up game, batting at No 4.
Wicket! Shafali Verma is out on 8.
Darcie Brown strikes in the fourth over and the dangerous India opener falls to the short ball again. Caught behind while after mistiming the ball and walks back on 8 off 10.
End of Over 3, India 30/0. Shafali Verma 8 off 8, Smriti Mandhana 12 off 10
Another wayward over from Perry and India make merry – 16 runs off the over. A stunning save at the boundary from Rachel Haynes denies Mandhana a boundary on the second ball, but Mandhana gets her first four with a crisp flick through square leg. Five wide follow and it’s a pricey over.
End of Over 2, India 14/0. Shafali Verma 8 off 8, Smriti Mandhana 3 off 4
Darcie Brown to share the new ball and she bowls a much better line to Mandhana, allowing only singles.
End of Over 1, India 10/0. Shafali Verma 8 off 6, Smriti Mandhana 0 off 0
A terrific start for India. Shafali Verma gets off the mark on the second ball, driving with ease for a four through covers. The teen defends well a couple of balls later and gets her bat on a short ball to get a boundary over the keeper’s head. Not the best of lines from an erratic Ellyse Perry.
National anthems done, here we go!
Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma to open for India, Ellyse Perry has the new ball.
TEAM NEWS:
Australia XI: Rachael Haynes, Alyssa Healy (wk), Meg Lanning (c), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Hannah Darlington, Darcie Brown
India XI: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia, Mithali Raj (c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Poonam Yadav— via Cricket Australia
India team news: Most intriguing call is arguably Richa Ghosh being selected as the wicket-keeper. She has done alright in the shortest format with the gloves but taking over from the near flawless Taniya Bhatia will not be easy. But batting wise, a potential game-changer in the middle order for a team trying to up the ante in the scoring department. Meghna Singh has been preferred over Shikha Pandey, interestingly, despite the veteran reportedly fit and available for selection. The think-tank sees her skillset to be suitable for Aussie conditions. And with Harmanpreet Kaur unavailable at least for the first ODI, the left-hander Yastika Bhatia has been drafted in ahead of the likes of Punam Raut and Jemimah Rodrigues.
TEAM NEWS: Debuts handed on both sides...
Three ODI debuts (and two international debuts) for India. Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh (already played T20Is) and Meghna Singh will make their 50-over international bow. On the home side, a special day for Hannah Darlington.
TOSS NEWS: Australia have won the toss and elected to bowl first against India
05.00 am: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the first One Day International on India’s tour of Australia. Meg Lanning and Co will be looking to extend their world record winning streak to 25 and hoping to stop them in their tracks would be Mithali Raj and Co.
ODIs Schedule
Sep 21: First ODI, Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay
Sep 24: Second ODI, Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay (D/N)
Sep 26: Third ODI, Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay