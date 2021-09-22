Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer T Natarajan has tested positive for Covid-19 but the team’s Indian Premier League match against Delhi Capitals on Wednesday will go ahead as scheduled, the BCCI said in a release.

The pacer, who is coming back from a knee surgery, is asymptomatic and has been isolated along with six close contacts which also includes India all-rounder Vijay Shankar. But the rest of players have tested negative, as per the media release.

“Sunrisers Hyderabad player T Natarajan tested positive for Covid-19 at a scheduled RT-PCR test. The player has isolated himself from the rest of the squad. He is currently asymptomatic,” a BCCI release stated.

“The rest of the contingent including the close contacts underwent RT-PCR tests at 5AM local time this morning and the test reports are negative.

“As a result, tonight’s game between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals will go ahead at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai,” it further stated.

The close contacts identified by the medical team also include Vijay Kumar(Team Manager), Shyam Sundar J (Physiotherapist), Anjana Vannan (Doctor), Tushar Khedkar (Logistics Manager), and Periyasamy Ganesan (Net Bowler).

The IPL resumed in United Arab Emirates on Sunday after it had to be suspended in May due to multiple coronavirus cases in its bio-bubble when the event was being staged in India.

With PTI Inputs