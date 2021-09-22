IPL 2021, DC vs SRH live updates: David Warner out in the first over on return to SRH playing XI
Updates from match No 33 at IPL 2021.
IPL 2021: SRH pacer T Natarajan tests positive for Covid-19, but match against DC goes ahead
SRH win the toss, opt to bat first in Dubai
SRH 16/1 after 3 overs: Another fiery over from Nortje. But Saha and Williamson hold steady. Pant brings on spin from the other end, Axar to bowl his first.
SRH 12/1 after 2 overs: Another boundary for SRH, the first one of the bat. Saha puts away a short ball from Avesh.
SRH 6/1 after 1 over: Fiery first over from Nortje. A wicket for Delhi and also their review lost after a Pant goes upstairs for LBW against Williamson. Massive inside edge.
Over 0.3: WICKET! D Warner (0) c Axar Patel b Anrich Nortje, 0/1
Fire from Nortje! The South African speedster has Warner beaten for pace and the Australian is out for a three-ball duck in the first over.
David Warner is back in the XI and is back in the middle as the opener. Wriddhiman Saha, who was impressive at the back-end of IPL 2020 in UAE, is Warner’s opening partner today.
We are set for the start.
|Matches
|Delhi
|SRH
|DC vs SRH
|20*
|8 (1 Super Over)
|11
DelhiCapitals overseas players: Stoinis, Hetmyer, Nortje, Rabada
SRH overseas players: Warner, Williamson, Rashid, Holder
Points table ahead of the match
|Team
|Pld
|Won
|Lost
|Net RR
|Pts
|CSK
|8
|6
|2
|+1.223
|12
|DC
|8
|6
|2
|+0.547
|12
|RCB
|8
|5
|3
|-0.706
|10
|MI
|8
|4
|4
|-0.071
|8
|RR
|8
|4
|4
|-0.154
|8
|KKR
|8
|3
|5
|+0.110
|6
|PBKS
|9
|3
|6
|-0.345
|6
|SRH
|7
|1
|6
|-0.623
|2
TEAM NEWS
DC: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Anrich Nortje
SRH: Kane Williamson (C), David Warner, Wriddhiman Saha, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed
TOSS: Kane Williamson wins the toss and SRH will be batting first.
“Rishabh’s level of maturity in the last two seasons has gone through the roof. When I first came in, he just burst on to the scene. I had said we are going to see the unearthing of someone who is going to play for India for a long time. I could see that coming. I could see how much he wanted to be in every Indian team. It will take a very good player to knock him off that Indian team.”— Ponting on Pant
06.45 pm: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2021 match between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad.
In case you missed it earlier today, there has been another Covid-19 scare with the Indian Premier League. The 2021 edition was already suspended in May mid-way, but has resumed this week in United Arab Emirates. And on Wednesday, SRH pacer T Natarajan tested positive for Covid-19 inside the bubble. However, the league has announced the match will go ahead.
Here’s the IPL statement from earlier today:
Sunrisers Hyderabad player T Natarajan tested positive for COVID-19 at a scheduled RT-PCR test. The player has isolated himself from the rest of the squad. He is currently asymptomatic.
The medical team has identified the below mentioned six close contacts of the player, who have also been placed in isolation:
1. Vijay Shankar - Player
2. Vijay Kumar - Team Manager
3. Shyam Sundar J - Physiotherapist
4. Anjana Vannan - Doctor
5. Tushar Khedkar - Logistics Manager
6. Periyasamy Ganesan - Net Bowler
The rest of the contingent including the close contacts underwent RT-PCR tests at 5AM local time this morning and the test reports are negative. As a result, tonight’s game between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals will go ahead at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai.