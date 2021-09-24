Australia vs India second ODI live scores, updates, stats: Mithali Raj and Co look to draw level
Updates through the second ODI between Meg Lanning’s Australia and Mithali Raj’s India.
TOSS: Meg Lanning has won the toss and once again and Australia will field first.
This means India has to bat first and set a target, something Mithali Raj and Co have been struggling to do. Since the 2017 World Cup, no team has lost more matches while batting first in the 50-over format than India. Read more
10.30 am: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the second One Day International on India’s tour of Australia. Meg Lanning and Co will be looking to extend their world record winning streak to 26 after dominating the first match by nine wickets. India will be hoping to stop them in their tracks and draw level in the three-match ODI as well as multi-format series,