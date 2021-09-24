India snatched defeat from the jaws of victory as Beth Mooney’s brilliant unbeaten hundred ensured a five-wicket win for Australia – their 26th on the trot – in the second ODI in Mackay, Queensland on Friday.

Australia thus took a 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series. India’s superb batting effort and a sensational start with the ball that reduced the hosts to 52/4 was not enough to halt the streak.

The fact that India celebrated a late win only for a full toss to be called a no ball only added to the drama of what will go down as one of the greatest ODIs of all time.

Here are some reactions to the match:

We felt the love from all corners of Australia! #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/nhZiLVdLmj — Australian Women's Cricket Team 🏏 (@AusWomenCricket) September 24, 2021

What an outrageous game! It's had everything #AUSvIND — Laura Jolly (@JollyLauz18) September 24, 2021

YYYYEEEESSSSSS!!!! One for the ages. Feel for India but what serious fight from our @AusWomenCricket girls #AUSvIND — Jessica Jonassen (@JJonassen21) September 24, 2021

STREAK CONTINUES!@AusWomenCricket's last 26 ODIs (most recent first 😬): W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W pic.twitter.com/X52VJXMatn — The Field (@thefield_in) September 24, 2021

That's it. They are unbeatable! — Ananya Upendran (@a_upendran11) September 24, 2021

Highest Successful Women's ODI Run Chases:



289 Australia v NZ North Sydney 2012

276 New Zealand v AUS Auckland 2017

275 Australia v IND Mackay 2021

271 Australia v NZ Mt Maunganui 2017

269 Australia v ENG Chennai 2007

269 Australia v ENG Hobart 2014#AUSvIND — Fox Sports Lab (@FoxSportsLab) September 24, 2021

Mithali Raj's ploy to keep the spinners on was actually working in favour of the team. Post taking Vastrakar off, India only gave away 42 in the next 6. So it was bizarre to see Deepti's last over being not used.



I thought it was delayed on 49th so that she can bowl the 50th. — Alagappan Vijayakumar (@IndianMourinho) September 24, 2021

Said this before. Saying it again. If we want India to win these close games consistently in international cricket, a proper Women's IPL is a good place to start. https://t.co/yxK906vvdJ https://t.co/Nj7hdJKLE7 pic.twitter.com/rPOjUisHUH — Snehal Pradhan #MaskUp (@SnehalPradhan) September 24, 2021

Just when you thought this team couldn’t get any better. A win for the ages lead by seniors and juniors alike. #Fearless https://t.co/B1HIg5otXl — Mel Jones (@meljones_33) September 24, 2021

WOW. Just WOW 😵😵‍💫😰🤯😳 what a freaking game!!! Sheesh.

Just a quick one though - doesn’t two above the waist no balls mean you’re out of the attack!? Anyways. Wow. Proud. 🇦🇺 #AUSvIND — Megan Schutt (@megan_schutt) September 24, 2021

I don't know how Mithali came in the post match presentation and spoke with a straight face. I can't even get out of my room.



It's not easy being Mithali Raj today #AUSvIND — PouLaMi (@Crictopher17) September 24, 2021

I’ve seen a lot of ODIs in Australia, but there can’t be many games to match this for quality, drama and tension. Off the top of my head, Bevan’s last ball win v Windies, Eng v SA 1992 WC semi. Any others come to mind? #AUSvIND



PS: underarm was before my time. — Andrew Wu (@wutube) September 24, 2021

Me to @andymcg_cricket on work chat: Lanning said during an in-play interview that Australia were looking at nine runs per over for the final 10 overs! What world does her team live in?



He: "WBBL world."#AUSvIND | #AUSWvINDW — Annesha Ghosh (@ghosh_annesha) September 24, 2021

The dreaded full-toss over the waist no-ball, regardless of whether you call it or not is the easiest & fastest way to lose friends as an umpire. One of those calls, where you’ll rarely not make someone unhappy, right from under-14s up to international cricket #AusvIND — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) September 24, 2021

52 for 4 chasing 270+ would have been #GoodNightThanksForComing for most teams. But Australia are something else. How they hung in there and got over the line is beyond me! #AUSvIND — Ananya Upendran (@a_upendran11) September 24, 2021