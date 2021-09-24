India snatched defeat from the jaws of victory as Beth Mooney’s brilliant unbeaten hundred ensured a five-wicket win for Australia – their 26th on the trot – in the second ODI in Mackay, Queensland on Friday.
Australia vs India, second ODI as it happened: Beth Mooney century sets up dramatic last-ball win
Australia thus took a 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series. India’s superb batting effort and a sensational start with the ball that reduced the hosts to 52/4 was not enough to halt the streak.
The fact that India celebrated a late win only for a full toss to be called a no ball only added to the drama of what will go down as one of the greatest ODIs of all time.
Watch: No ball or not? The moment Australia’s ODI winning streak came back to life against India
Here are some reactions to the match:
