At the end of a sensational match, for a few moments, India thought they had ended the greatest win streak in One Day International cricket.

Chasing 275, with three needed off the final ball, Nicola Carey hit a full toss straight to the fielder. India celebrated, but it was deemed to be a no ball from Jhulan Goswami. The umpires checked multiple replays to ascertain if the ball was high and ultimately decided it was.

Australia went on to win the match off the ball by scampering for two runs, making it 26 wins on the trot in this format. Meg Lanning’s side last lost a match in October 2017.

Here’s a look at the no ball.

The relevant rule in playing conditions:

41.7 Bowling of dangerous and unfair non-pitching deliveries 41.7.1 Any delivery, which passes or would have passed, without pitching, above waist height of the striker standing upright at the popping crease, is to be deemed to be unfair, whether or not it is likely to inflict physical injury on the striker. If the bowler bowls such a delivery the umpire shall immediately call and signal No ball. If, in the opinion of the umpire, such a delivery is considered likely to inflict physical injury on the batter by its speed and direction, it shall be considered dangerous. When the ball is dead the umpire shall caution the bowler, indicating that this is a first and final warning. The umpire shall also inform the other umpire, the captain of the fielding side and the batters of what has occurred.

Here are some reactions to the decision:

Tried my best to see if the no ball call was right. Picture on the left is Carey facing up for the last ball (waist blue line) Picture on the right is point of impact. Red line shows she is bent. Question is was the ball dipping enough? Plus my lines may not be exact science 🤷🏽‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/MLq5fVfxhM — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) September 24, 2021

That looked like a no-ball in real time and it continues to look like a no-ball on the replay. #AUSvIND — Saurabh Somani (@saurabh_42) September 24, 2021

Anyway, good on cricket for having a third umpire eyeball a crucial decision rather than, I dunno, letting ball-tracking decide a more clear-cut rule that says if it's higher than (say) half the batter's height when it passes the crease it's a no ball. Suck it, robots. #AUSvIND — Dan Liebke (@LiebCricket) September 24, 2021

Honestly, that lbw looked more out.



But this no ball would be remembered forever.



I guess a lot of thrillers in sport would have some controversy :) — Bharath Ramaraj (@Fancricket12) September 24, 2021

What a game!



India thought they’d won it.



But a no ball is called & @AusWomenCricket win by 5 wickets with a two from the free hit.



The unbeaten winning streak continues. How much longer can it go?



REPORT: https://t.co/JCVkcrqWFC#bbccricket #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/BF6nslSjJn — Test Match Special (@bbctms) September 24, 2021

Would it hit the stumps? Yes.

Is she bent down? Yes

Is the contact with the ball outside the crease with the ball dipping? Yes



How is that a no ball? — KelvinR (@KachaK3la) September 24, 2021

WOW. Just WOW 😵😵‍💫😰🤯😳 what a freaking game!!! Sheesh.

Just a quick one though - doesn’t two above the waist no balls mean you’re out of the attack!? Anyways. Wow. Proud. 🇦🇺 #AUSvIND — Megan Schutt (@megan_schutt) September 24, 2021

I didn't think it was a no ball. The ball was dipping and Mooney made contact with the ball quite ahead from the crease. — Gurkirat Singh Gill (@gurkiratsgill) September 24, 2021

India's win. Much too marginal to be called no ball. The fact it wasn't called live says it all #AUSvIND — Daniel Brettig (@danbrettig) September 24, 2021

#AUSvIND



For what it's worth, here's the official ruling for full toss no ball. Has to be considered the batter being upright. Also, Jhulan Goswami wasn't taken out of the attack because the second no ball was deemed not dangerous. pic.twitter.com/23BYLqOYLr — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) September 24, 2021

We did not lose for that no ball. So that debate is anyways invalid imo.



The game was lost in multiple catch , stumpings and runout misse. Batting and Bowling can't win matches alone. Keeping + Fielding is equally important. and that's proven again today #AUSvIND — PouLaMi (@Crictopher17) September 24, 2021

Has to be said it wasn't a "bad" no ball call, the rules defining wides and waist no balls are just too subjective. — Mr. Chocolate Hazelnut Spread (@basedIITian) September 24, 2021