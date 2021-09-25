IPL 2021, SRH vs PBKS live updates: Gayle, Markram rebuild after Holder’s double strike
Updates through match No 37 of IPL 2021.
Live updates
PBKS 55/2 after 10 overs: Gayle finds the boundary first up after the timeout, a superbly timed straight drive off Khaleel. 50 comes up in that over for PBKS.
Gayle has his eye in. Not his kind of pitch, but he can take the surface out of the equation if he finds the hitting zone.
PBKS 45/2 after 9 overs: Some serious purchase early on for Rashid but it is a good over for PBKS, as Markram finishes with a boundary. Timeout called. PBKS really need some momentum.
Time for Rashid Khan... he could be a handful on this pitch.
PBKS 39/2 after 8 overs: Williamson persisting with pace and it is another boundary-less over for SRH. Seven runs in 1s and a 2.
PBKS 32/2 after 7 overs: Khaleel into the attack and he should have a wicket in his first over too. A couple of mistimed lofted shots by Markram, the second one falling to Warner in the cover region. Running back, the Aussie star cannot hold on. Should have been taken. Again, pitch holding up.
PBKS 29/2 after 6 overs: What a powerplay for SRH. Another tidy over by Sandeep, there is more proof that the pitch is playing a bit slow and low.
Markram and Gayle in the middle.
Over 4.5: WICKET! Mayank Agarwal (5) c Kane Williamson b Jason Holder, 27/2
What a start for SRH, what a first over by Holder. Mayank finds Williamson at cover, a tame dismissal to be honest. But this is officially a brilliant start now for the bottom-placed team.
Over 4.1: WICKET! KL Rahul (21) c sub (Jagadeesha Suchith) b Jason Holder, 26/1
Felt like this was coming... SRH bring on Jason Holder and he strikes first ball. Rahul tries to go aerial on the leg side but no elevation, caught at midwicket. Out for 21 off 21 balls.
PBKS 26/0 after 4 overs: All Rahul on strike at the moment, he has faced 20 balls in the first four overs. Helps himself to another four behind the wicket, leg side this time. But SRH keeping things in check mostly.
PBKS 19/0 after 3 overs: Another four behind the wicket for Rahul but SRH won’t mind a 6-run over.
PBKS 13/0 after 2 overs: The first boundary of the night comes from the bat of Rahul, down to third man region. Good over for PBKS, ends with a 3 for Mayank.
PBKS 3/0 after 1 over: Sandeep with a typically swinging start. Cautiously played out by Rahul and Mayank.
Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul are back as openers. They had another century partnership last match and have done well in Sharjah. Gayle should be in at No 3, you’d think. Sandeep Sharma has the ball in hand.
Points table ahead of SRH vs PBKS
|Team
|Pld
|Won
|Lost
|Net RR
|Pts
|DC
|10
|8
|2
|+0.711
|16
|CSK
|9
|7
|2
|+1.185
|14
|RCB
|9
|5
|4
|-0.720
|10
|KKR
|9
|4
|5
|+0.363
|8
|MI
|9
|4
|5
|-0.310
|8
|RR
|9
|4
|5
|-0.319
|8
|PBKS
|9
|3
|6
|-0.345
|6
|SRH
|8
|1
|7
|-0.689
|2
PLAYING XIs confirmation:
SRH: David Warner, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson (C), Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed
PBKS: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Nathan Ellis, Ravi Bishnoi, Md Shami, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh
Team news: Punjab Kings, the consensus was, got their selections quite wrong in the previous match. Looks like they have addressed a couple of issues here with Gayle and Bishnoi returning. SRH unchanged.
TOSS: Kane Williamson wins the toss in Sharjah and opts to bowl in Sharjah.
06.50 pm: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of match No 37 of IPL 2021, the second of today’s double-header. A match that would be filed under must-win for both sides. The bottom two sides on the table face each other, with the playoff spot slipping away from their sights with every passing day of this tournament. Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings both began the second legs with defeats. While SRH’s familiar batting problems resurfaced, PBKS suffered a defeat that will be studied for years by students of the game for “how on earth can a team lose that?” Both teams need two points, simple as.