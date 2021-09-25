Delhi Capitals beat Rajasthan Royals by 33 runs in their Indian Premier League match in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

Sent in to bat, Shreyas Iyer top-scored for DC with a 32-ball 43, while Shimron Hetmyer (28) and skipper Rishabh Pant (24) also got starts as Delhi finished with 154/6.

IPL 2021, DC vs RR as it happened: Delhi Capitals win by 33 runs to go atop the points table again

Mustafizur Rahman (2/22) and Chetan Sakariya (2/33) picked up two wickets apiece for Rajasthan.

Chasing the target, RR could score just 121/6 in 20 overs with captain Sanju Samson top-scoring with an unbeaten 70 off 53 balls.

Brief scores

Delhi Capitals: 154/6 in 20 overs (Shreyas Iyer 43, Shimron Hetmyer 28, Rishabh Pant 24; Mustafizur Rahman 2/22, Chetan Sakariya 2/33).

Rajasthan Royals: 121/6 in 20 overs (Sanju Samson 70 not out, Anrich Nortje 2/18).