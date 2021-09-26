Australia vs India, third ODI live updates: Can Mithali Raj and Co end Aussie winning streak?
Updates through third and final ODI between Australia and India in Mackay.
No ball aside, Mithali Raj and Co must look at their own failings in second ODI
TEAM CHANGES
India bring in off-spinning all-rounder Sneh Rana for leg spinner Poonam Yadav. For Australia, Rachael Haynes returns from injury, Annabel Sutherland comes in and Stella Campbell makes her debut ODI while injured Georgia Wareham and other young pacers Darcie Brown and Hannah Darlington are rested.
PLAYING XIs
India: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia, Mithali Raj (capt), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sneh Rana.
Australia: Rachael Haynes, Alyssa Healy (wk), Meg Lanning (capt), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Nicola Carey, Annabel Sutherland, Sophie Molineux, Stella Campbell
TOSS TIME: Australia have won the toss, again, and Meg Lanning has chosen to bat first this time.
05.00 am: Hello all and welcome to the live coverage of the third and final One Day International on India’s tour of Australia. The hosts, in case you had not heard, have not lost a match since October 2017 and their win streak almost came to an end in the second match on Friday. Normally, a 2-0 scoreline in a three-match series would mean little interest in the third. But this is a multi-format series with points at stake for every match. And there is a World Cup on the horizon. And oh, the small matter of the 26-match win streak.
