IPL 2021, Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders live: Iyer falls but Tripathi on the attack
All the live update from the CSK vs KKR match.
Live updates
KKR 64/2 after 8 overs: And KKR get 9 runs off Thakur’s second over. The match hangs in balance at the moment. Both teams are in it.
KKR 55/2 after 7 overs: Jadeja into the attack and just five runs from the over. Interesting phase of the innings coming up.
A wicket-maiden for Thakur. Brilliant end to the Powerplay for CSK. KKR won’t mind this either. They have a decent platform to build on.
KKR 50/2 after 5.1 overs: WICKET! Thakur into the attack and he strikes with his first ball. Iyer edged it to the keeper. The review didn’t help. Didn’t get going as we know he can but KKR have their start. Venkatesh Iyer c Dhoni b Thakur 18(15)
KKR 50/1 after 5 overs: Iyer playing smart cricket. Showing there is so much more to him than just brawn. Two four in the third man region. One just hit into the ground and he just leant back for the second, ramping it over the slips.
KKR 40/1 after 4 overs: CSK looked like they had got another one. Tripathi tried to play the upper cut and edged it to the keeper. But it was too high from Curran! Saved by a no-ball. The free hit was slammed for a six. KKR have got off to a fine start.
KKR 26/1 after 3 overs: Chahar almost got Iyer in the over. A lovely slower ball completely deceived Iyer but the top edge landed just short of the diving Faf du Plessis. Still, the left-hander seemed to recover his poise by the end of the over and get a four off the last ball.
KKR 19/1 after 2 overs: No swing for the pacers and that might be a problem for CSK’s medium-pacers. Tripathi with a four in the over to make it a 9-run over. Iyer and Tripathi shared a brilliant stand in KKR’s last game and it will be interesting to see how they do today.
KKR 10/1 after 1 over: WICKET! Deepak Chahar to start things off for CSK and Gill slammed him for two fours – one straight and one through the covers. Then, a huge LBW appeal but Gill was saved by the review. Then, there was a huge mix-up in the middle. Gill set off and was caught short of his crease after being sent back. Shubman Gill run out (Rayudu) 9(5)
Playing XIs:
Kolkata Knight Riders XI: S Gill, V Iyer, N Rana, R Tripathi, A Russell, E Morgan, D Karthik, S Narine, L Ferguson, V Chakaravarthy, P Krishna.
Chennai Super Kings XI: F du Plessis, R Gaikwad, M Ali, A Rayudu, S Raina, MS Dhoni, R Jadeja, S Curran, S Thakur, D Chahar, J Hazlewood.
Toss: Eoin Morgan has won the toss and KKR is going to bat first. No changes to KKR. One change for CSK. Bravo has been rested and Curran comes into the playing XI.
Hello and welcome to our coverage of match no. 38 of IPL 2021. After winning both their games in the UAE leg of the tournamnet, two in-form teams - Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders - are all set to face each other in Abu Dhabi.
Both CSK and KKR have won their matches in style. CSK have been calm and composed while KKR’s all-out blitz has left the opposition gasping for breath. It makes for an interesting clash of styles.
Given that this is the second phase of the tournament, every game is crucial from a qualification point of view and both teams won’t be taking it easy.
IPL 2021 points table
|Team
|Pld
|Won
|Lost
|Net RR
|Pts
|1
|DC
|10
|8
|2
|+0.711
|16
|2
|CSK
|9
|7
|2
|+1.185
|14
|3
|RCB
|9
|5
|4
|-0.720
|10
|4
|KKR
|9
|4
|5
|+0.363
|8
|5
|PBKS
|10
|4
|6
|-0.271
|8
|6
|MI
|9
|4
|5
|-0.310
|8
|7
|RR
|9
|4
|5
|-0.319
|8
|8
|SRH
|9
|1
|8
|-0.637
|2