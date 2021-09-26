IPL 2021, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians: Live score, updates and stats of RCB vs MI
Follow live coverage of match No 39 of Indian Premier League 2021 from Dubai.
Live updates
Playing XIs:
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat (w), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Shahbaz Ahmed, Daniel Christian, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Adam Milne, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult.
TOSS:
Rohit Sharma has won the toss and MI will bowl first.
6.50 pm: Hello and welcome to live coverage of match No 39 of Indian Premier League 2021. Tonight, Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.