Harshal Patel bagged a hat-trick and helped Royal Challengers Bangalore beat holders Mumbai Indians by 54 runs in the Indian Premier league on Sunday.
Patel flattened Mumbai’s batting with his medium-pace bowling as he sent back Hardik Pandya (3), Kieron Pollard (7) and Rahul Chahar (0) to get his first IPL hat-trick and return with figures of 4/17.
“I was thinking if the batters can’t pick my slower balls then the bowlers also will find it difficult to spot (referring to Rahul Chahar’s wicket that got him the hat-trick),” said Patel after the match. “I just bet on that. This was my sixth time being on a hat-trick and I finally got one, so pretty happy.”
RCB skipper Virat Kohli added: “What Harshal did tonight was unbelievable.”
Patel became the 17th bowler to take a hat-trick in the IPL. Amit Mishra has claimed a record three hat-tricks in IPL history, Yuvraj Singh bagged two, while 15 other bowlers, including Patel, have taken one each.
Here’s a look at all the hat-tricks taken in IPL history:
Hat-tricks in IPL
|Bowler
|No of hat-tricks
|Amit Mishra
|3
|Yuvraj Singh
|2
|15 other bowlers
|1
List of Hat-tricks in the IPL
|Player
|For
|Against
|Hat-trick wickets
|Final figures
|Venue
|Match date
|Harshal Patel
|RCB
|MI
|HH Pandya, KA Pollard, RD Chahar
|4/17 (3.1 overs)
|Dubai International Stadium
|26 September 2021
|Shreyas Gopal
|RR
|RCB
|V Kohli, AB de Villiers, MP Stoinis
|3/12 (1 over)
|M. Chinnaswamy Stadium
|30 April 2019
|Sam Curran
|PBKS
|DC
|HV Patel, K Rabada, S Lamichhane
|4/11 (2.2 overs)
|IS Bindra Stadium
|01 April 2019
|Jaydev Unadkat
|RPS
|SRH
|Bipul Sharma, Rashid Khan, B Kumar
|5/30 (4 overs)
|Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium
|06 May 2017
|Andrew Tye
|GL
|RPS
|Ankit Sharma, MK Tiwary, SN Thakur
|5/17 (4 overs)
|Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium
|14 April 2017
|Samuel Badree
|RCB
|MI
|PA Patel, MJ McClenaghan, RG Sharma
|4/9 (4 overs)
|M. Chinnaswamy Stadium
|14 April 2017
|Axar Patel
|PBKS
|GL
|KD Karthik, DJ Bravo, RA Jadeja
|4/21 (4 overs)
|Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium
|01 May 2016
|Shane Watson
|RR
|SRH
|S Dhawan, M Henriques, KV Sharma
|3/13 (2 overs)
|Narendra Modi Stadium
|08 May 2014
|Pravin Tambe
|RR
|KKR
|MK Pandey, YK Pathan, RN ten Doeschate
|3/26 (4 overs)
|Narendra Modi Stadium
|05 May 2014
|Amit Mishra
|SRH
|PWI
|B Kumar, R Sharma, AB Dinda
|4/19 (4 overs)
|Maharashtra Cricket Association's International Stadium
|17 April 2013
|Sunil Narine
|KKR
|PBKS
|DJ Hussey, Azhar Mahmood, Gurkeerat Singh
|3/33 (4 overs)
|IS Bindra Stadium
|16 April 2013
|Ajit Chandila
|RR
|PWI
|JD Ryder, SC Ganguly, RV Uthappa
|4/13 (4 overs)
|Sawai Mansingh Stadium
|13 May 2012
|Amit Mishra
|DEC
|PBKS
|R McLaren, Mandeep Singh, RJ Harris
|4/9 (4 overs)
|HPCA Stadium
|21 May 2011
|Praveen Kumar
|RCB
|RR
|DR Martyn, S Narwal, P Dogra
|3/18 (4 overs)
|M. Chinnaswamy Stadium
|18 March 2010
|Yuvraj Singh
|PBKS
|DEC
|HH Gibbs, A Symonds, Y Venugopal Rao
|3/13 (4 overs)
|New Wanderers Stadium
|17 May 2009
|Rohit Sharma
|DEC
|MI
|AM Nayar, Harbhajan Singh, JP Duminy
|4/6 (2 overs)
|Supersport Park
|06 May 2009
|Yuvraj Singh
|PBKS
|RCB
|RV Uthappa, JH Kallis, MV Boucher
|3/22 (4 overs)
|Kingsmead
|01 May 2009
|Makhaya Ntini
|CSK
|KKR
|SC Ganguly, DB Das, DJ Hussey
|4/21 (4 overs)
|Eden Gardens
|18 May 2008
|Amit Mishra
|DC
|DEC
|DB Ravi Teja, PP Ojha, RP Singh
|5/17 (4 overs)
|Arun Jaitley Stadium
|15 May 2008
|Lakshmipathy Balaji
|CSL
|PBKS
|IK Pathan, PP Chawla, VRV Singh
|5/24 (4 overs)
|Chidambaram
|10 May 2008
