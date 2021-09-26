Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Mumbai Indians by 54 runs in the Indian Premier League in Dubai on Sunday.

Sent in to bat, RCB scored 165/6. MI started strong in the chase but could only manage 111/10 in 18.1 overs.

IPL 2021, RCB vs MI as it happened: Harshal Patel bags a hat-trick as Bangalore win by 54 runs

Glenn Maxwell top-scored for RCB with a 37-ball 56 while captain Virat Kohli (51 off 42 balls) also scored a half century.

Harshal Patel (4/17) took a hat-trick for RCB while Yuvendra Chahal picked up three wickets.

Brief scores

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 165/6 in 20 overs (Glenn Maxwell 56, Virat Kohli 51; Jasprit Bumrah 3/36).

Mumbai Indians 111 all out in 18.1 overs (Rohit Sharma 43; Harshal Patel (4/17, Yuzvendra Chahal 3/11).