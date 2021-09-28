IPL 2021, KKR vs DC live: Delhi in trouble as Dhawan, Iyer fall in quick succession
Follow live coverage of match No 41 of Indian Premier League 2021 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
Live updates
DC 40/2 after 6.2 overs: WICKET! Sunil Narine strikes with his second ball! Shreyas Iyer was clueless against that delivery and his stumps are rattled. Delhi Capitals in trouble!
DC 39/1 after 6 overs: Varun Chakravarthy comes on to bowl and concedes just four runs in his first over. Shreyas Iyer is the new batter for Delhi. KKR will be happy with their performance in the powerplay.
DC 35/1 after 5 overs: WICKET! Lockie Ferguson strikes in his first over! Shikhar Dhawan (24 off 20) was striking the ball well once again but he finds the fielder this time. It was short and wide, Dhawan cut it hard but straight to Venkatesh Iyer at point.
DC 29/0 after 4 overs: Dhawan survives! He was struck in front by Southee and Morgan went for the review. After a lengthy delay, DRS finally came up and it showed umpire’s call on wickets.
DC 22/0 after 3 overs: Two more fours for Dhawan! Warrier drifted on to the pads both times and the left-hander connected nicely with the flick shots. Smith then ends the over with two plays-and-misses outside off.
DC 12/0 after 2 overs: Dhawan picks up another boundary! Southee, making his debut for KKR, gets it to nip away from the left-hander and the thick outside edge flies past the keeper for four.
DC 5/0 after 1 over: Smith gets off the mark with a single off the first ball. Warrier then bowls three dot balls to Dhawan before offering a juicy full-toss on the pads, and the left-hander flicks it hard in the gap for four.
3.30 pm: A new opening pair for Delhi Capitals in Steve Smith and Shikhar Dhawan. Sandeep Warrier has the new ball in hand for KKR. Here we go!
Playing XIs:
Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Ashwin Ravichandran, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan.
Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (c), Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (w), Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Varun Chakaravarthy, Sandeep Warrier.
3.04 pm: KKR have two changes: Tim Southee and Sandeep Warrier replace Andre Russell and Prasidh Krishna. Delhi Capitals have one change: Steve Smith replaces Prithvi Shaw (injured).
Toss:
Eoin Morgan has won the toss and KKR will bowl first in Sharjah.
2.50 pm: Hello and welcome to live coverage of match No 41 of Indian Premier League 2021. In today’s first game, Eoin Morgan’s Kolkata Knight Riders take on Rishabh Pant’s Delhi Capitals at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.