IPL 2021, Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings live: MI win toss and elect to field first
All the live updates from match 42 of IPL 2021.
Live updates
Teams news:
Punjab Kings playing XI: KL Rahul(w/c), Mandeep Singh, Chris Gayle, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh
Mumbai Indians playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult
KL Rahul: “Don’t mind batting first on this wicket.”
Rohit Sharma: “As a team, we do understand where we stand at the moment. We haven’t played to our best potential so far.”
TOSS: Mumbai Indians have won the toss and elected to field first.
Hello and welcome to our coverage of the match between the Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings. The two teams are level on points after 10 matches played, locked in a fight for the fourth playoff spot, and are in desperate need of a win to keep their IPL 2021 playoffs chances alive.
The Mumbai Indians, currently in seventh place, have lost three matches on the trot. While the Punjab Kings have lost a last-ball thriller as only they can and won a last-over nail-biter.
But only a fool would bet against MI finding their best form again. PBKS, on the other hand, will be hoping to ride their momentum to another win.