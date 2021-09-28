Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Delhi Capitals by three wickets in their Indian Premier League match, enhancing their chances of making the playoffs stage, in Sharjah on Tuesday.

Skipper Rishabh Pant played a patient knock of 39 runs for the Capitals while Steve Smith, who replaced Prithvi Shaw, also contributed 39 runs.

Lockie Feguson, Sunil Narine and Venkatesh Iyer claimed two wickets apiece for KKR.

IPL 2021, KKR vs DC as it happened: Nitish Rana guides Kolkata Knight Riders to 3-wicket win

Nitish Rana led the chase with an unbeaten innings of 36 runs after opener Shubhman Gill departed for 30.

Narine also made a quickfire 21 off 10 balls.

Brief scores

Delhi Capitals: 127/9 in 20 overs (R Pant 39, S Smith 39; L Ferguson 2/10, S Narine 2/18, V Iyer 2/28).

Kolkata Knight Riders: 130/7 in 18.2 overs. (N Rana 36 not out, S Gill 30; A Khan 3/13).