The Board of Control for Cricket in India will release the Indian Premier League media rights tender for the 2023-2027 cycle after it announces two new franchises that will be part from the 2022 season on October 25, the board said in a release on its website.

Star India chad acquired the media rights for the franchise-based league in 2017 for massive fee of Rs 16,347 crore.

The IPL in its Governing Council meet also took a decision on playing the last two matches of the league phases simultaneously.

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s match against Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore’s clash against Delhi Capitals will be held at 7:30 PM IST on October 8, the final day of group phase.

The race for qualification for the playoffs is heating up with the last few games left and it is expected to go down to the wire on the final day.