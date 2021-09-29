After two straight wins, India went down 1-3 to a formidable Russian team in a fourth Pool A match in the FIDE World Women’s Team Chess Championship in Spain.

India, who have qualified for the quarterfinals, will face France in the fifth and final preliminary match later on Wednesday.

D Harika, the top Indian player, held Aleksandra Goryachkina to a draw as did Mary Ann Gomes against Polina Shuvalova but Tania Sachdev and R Vaishali suffered defeats as the team lost to Russia in the fourth round late on Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Indian women had beaten a strong Armenia 2.5-1.5 in the third round.

The battles of the FIDE Women's World Team Championship are finished for today. Results of Round 4 of the group stage:



Pool A

Spain ½:3½ Armenia

CFR Team 3:1 India

France 3½:½ Azerbaijan



Pool B

Poland 2:2 Georgia

FIDE Americas 2:2 Germany

Ukraine 2½:1½ Kazakhstan pic.twitter.com/pdcmsOr5mP — International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) September 28, 2021

Tania Sachdev and Bhakti Kulkarni notched up the important wins to set up the victory over Armenia. Harika had settled for a draw against Elina Danielian while the talented, young Vaishali lost to Lilit Mkrtchian.

India and Armenia now have 5 points each after four rounds behind Russia (8). A team gets two points for winning a match and one for a draw.

In the India-Russia encounter, the higher rated Katernya Lagno and Alexandra Kosteniuk put it across Tania Sachdev and Vaishali to assert the Russian team’s superiority.

After drawing 2-2 with Azerbaijan in the opener, India had beaten Spain 2.5-1.5 in round two.