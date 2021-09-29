Young India batter Jemimah Rodrigues became the latest Indian to feature in the upcoming Women’s Big Bash League after being signed up by Melbourne Renegades on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old Rodrigues will be making her WBBL debut, starting October 14. She joins Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav, Deepti Sharma and Smriti Mandhana among the Indians to b part of WBBL 7.

Rodrigues was not part of the Indian team for the three ODI matches against hosts Australia but is coming off a great stint in the recent The Hundred tournament in England, where she scored 249 runs in seven innings for the Northern Superchargers.

“For me, the main goal over here will be just to pull back and play cricket, play some good cricket and enjoy what I’m doing. I know when I do that and when I’m in that headspace, I’m able to give it my best,” Rodrigues was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

“The goal is whatever happens, I want to give it my 100 per cent each and every time I’m on the field… and hopefully (we can win) the cup for the Renegades.

“I’m super excited, I’m really looking forward to it and there’s so much that I’’m going to learn, I’’m sure about that,” she said.

Renegades coach Simon Helmot was impressed with the way Rodrigues played in The Hundred.

“Jemimah is an immensely talented young player, who is already making her mark on the world stage at 21,” the coach said.

“She was superb recently in The Hundred over in the UK. She’s is a dynamic player who can score quickly and to all parts of the ground.”

There are now five India players confirmed to appear in WBBL07 with more expected to sign up. The Indian team is currently in Australia playing a multi-format series and won the third ODI on Sunday to snap Australia’s historic 26-match winning streak.

With PTI Inputs