IPL 2021, RR vs RCB live: Lewis, Jaiswal build solid opening stand for Rajasthan
Follow live coverage of match No 43 of Indian Premier League 2021 from Dubai.
Live updates
RR, thanks to Evin Lewis, have dominated the powerplay. They have raced to 56/0. Lewis has raced to 41 off 21 with three sixes and as many fours.
RR 52/0 after 5 overs: There’s no stopping Lewis at the moment, Harshal joins the attack and is hit for a a four and a six. Lewis has raced to 39 off 19.
RR 39/0 after 4 overs: Huge over for Rajasthan! Lewis is striking the ball brilliantly and he hit Garton for two sixes and a four in that over. RCB’s bowlers haven’t bowled the right lengths consistently enough so far.
RR 21/0 after 3 overs: Big over for Rajasthan! Kohli brings Maxwell into the attack and Jaiswal decides to go after the off-spinner. He takes his front leg out of the way and clobbers a 96-meter six over long-on. Lewis then cuts one through the in-field for four.
RR 8/0 after 2 overs: Siraj bowls four dot balls to Jaiswal, who plays-and-misses a couple, but the last ball of the over is cut away nicely by the left-hander for four.
RR 3/0 after 1 over: Lewis pulls one hard but doesn’t connect. Luckily for him, it falls short of the fielder in the deep. Tidy first over from Garton, who is making his debut.
7.30 pm: Evin Lewis and Yashasvi Jaiswal are opening the batting for RR. George Garton has the new ball in hand for RCB. Here we go!
Playing XIs:
Rajasthan Royals: Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (w/c), Liam Livingstone, Mahipal Lomror, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Kartik Tyagi, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman.
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat (w), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Daniel Christian, George Garton, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.
7.03 pm: RCB have one change: Kyle Jamieson makes way for George Garton. RR have one change: Kartik Tyagi replaces Jaydev Unadkat.
Toss:
Virat Kohli has won the toss and RCB will bowl first.
6.50 pm: Hello and welcome to live coverage of match No 43 of Indian Premier League 2021. Tonight, Sanju Samson’s Rajasthan Royals take on Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore at Dubai.