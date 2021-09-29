Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets in their Indian Premier League match in Dubai on Wednesday.

Chasing 150, RCB rode on a 69-run third-wicket partnership between Glenn Maxwell and Srikar Bharat to reach 153/3 in 17.1 overs.

Maxwell top-scored for RCB with an unbeaten 50 off 30 balls, while Bharat contributed 44 off 35 deliveries.

For RR, Mustafizur Rahman took two wickets for 20 runs.

Earlier, sent in to bat, RR scored 149/9 in their allotted 20 overs. Evin Lewis top-scored with a 37-ball 58 while Yashasvi Jaiswal contributed 31.

Yuzvendra Chahal (2/18) and Harshal Patel (3/34) were the pick of the bowlers for Bangalore, with the leg-spinner winning the player of the match award for his game-changing spell.

Brief scores

Rajasthan Royals: 149/9 in 20 overs (Evin Lewis 58, Yashasvi Jaiswal 31; Harshal Patel 3/34, Yuzvendra Chahal 2/18, Shahbaz Ahmed 2/10).

Royal Chellengers Bangalore: 153/3 in 17.1 overs (Glenn Maxwell 50 not out, Srikar Bharat 44; Mustafizur Rahman 2/20).