Australia vs India day-night Test day one live: Lanning opts to bowl, debut for Yastika and Meghna
Updates from day one of the day-night Test match between Australia and India at Metricon Stadium in Gold Coast.
Follow Scroll.in’s coverage of India tour of Australia here.
Australia vs India, day-night Test preview: Mithali Raj and Co brace for first pink-ball experience
Live updates
Confirmed playing XIs
India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Punam Raut, Mithali Raj (c), Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
Australia: Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (c), Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Darcie Brown, Stella Campbell
TEAM NEWS:
Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Darcie Brown and Stella Campbell are the debutants for Australia as the hosts pack their side with allrounders as expected. For India, from their previous Test, a couple of significant changes. Shikha Pandey continues to be in the sidelines. One of the heroes of Bristol, Sneh Rana, is left out as well. Yastika Bhatia, Meghna Singh rewarded for good ODI performances. And still no Jemimah Rodrigues.
9.43 am: A brilliant promo on 7 Cricket (even if it features the ruled out Rachael Haynes) talking about the Baggy Green. Not to begin on a sour note, but while Lanning walked out with her proud Baggy Green and the Aussie blazer, Mithali Raj just had her regular white kits. Wonder if the BCCI forgot to get a blazer for the Indian captain.
TEAM NEWS: Four Test debutants for Australia, two for India. Yastika Bhatia and Meghna Singh will make their Test debuts on the back of their impressive performances in the ODI series.
TOSS: White ball, pink ball, etc so on... Meg Lanning wins the toss against Mithali Raj. The Indian captain has lost her fourth toss on the tour! Australia will be bowling first, no surprise.
09.20 am: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of an exciting day for Indian cricket. The women’s national team will play their first ever pink-ball, day-night Test match.
Having not played in the longest format since 2014, India have their second match in 2021. And if we get a game as interesting as the one in Bristol earlier in England, we would have a cracker on the cards.
Australia, who played in the only day-night Test so far against England in November 2017, also go into the game with limited practice but their potent pace attack will be looking forward to make their mark on a pitch expected to have green tinge.
India did well in their first Test outing in seven years, drawing against England in June, but the players and experts believe the skiddy pink-ball will pose a much tougher challenge for the visitors.
Dogged debut: How Shafali Verma, Sneh Rana, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia won the epic England draw
India and Australia last played a Test in 2006 with only Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami featuring in that game among the current players on both sides. It was an innings defeat for the Indians back then, with Lisa Sthalekar winning player of the match in Adelaide.