Teams:

SRH Playing XI: J Roy, W Saha (wk), K Williamson*, P Garg, A Sharma, J Holder, A Samad, R Khan, B Kumar, S Sharma, S Kaul

CSK Playing XI: F du Plessis, R Gaikwad, M Ali, A Rayudu, S Raina, MS Dhoni* (wk), R Jadeja, DJ Bravo, S Thakur, D Chahar, J Hazlewood

6.50 pm: Hello and welcome to live coverage of match No 44 of Indian Premier League 2021. Tonight, Kane Williamson’s Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.