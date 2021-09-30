IPL 2021, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings: Live score, updates and stats of SRH vs CSK
Follow live coverage of match No 44 of Indian Premier League 2021 from the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
Live updates
Teams:
SRH Playing XI: J Roy, W Saha (wk), K Williamson*, P Garg, A Sharma, J Holder, A Samad, R Khan, B Kumar, S Sharma, S Kaul
CSK Playing XI: F du Plessis, R Gaikwad, M Ali, A Rayudu, S Raina, MS Dhoni* (wk), R Jadeja, DJ Bravo, S Thakur, D Chahar, J Hazlewood
6.50 pm: Hello and welcome to live coverage of match No 44 of Indian Premier League 2021. Tonight, Kane Williamson’s Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.