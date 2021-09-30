Chennai Super Kings defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by six wickets in the Indian Premier League in Sharjah to qualify for the playoffs on Thursday.

Sent in to bat, SRH posted a below-par 134/7, riding on Wriddhiman Saha’s 44.

Opening duo of Ruturaj Gaikwad (45) and Faf du Plessis (41) then set the platform before Ambati Rayudu (17 off 13) and MS Dhoni (14 off 11) finished the chase with two balls to spare.

Brief scores

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 134/7 in 20 overs (Wriddhiman Saha 44; Josh Hazlewood 3/24).

Chennai Super Kings: 139/4 in 19.4 overs (Ruturaj Gaikwad 45, Faf du Plessis 41; Jason Holder 3/27).