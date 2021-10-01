Australia vs India, day-night Test, day two live: Smriti Mandhana reaches a superb first Test ton
Updates from day two of the day-night Test match between Australia and India at Metricon Stadium in Gold Coast.
Follow Scroll.in’s coverage of India tour of Australia here.
INDIA 1st innings: 132/1 after 44.1 overs at stumps on day one
Live updates
India 166/1 (Smriti Mandhana 109, Punam Raut 19) Campbell has replaced Perry in the attack a couple of overs back, doesn’t matter who the bowler is though, the moment it is short, Mandhana is punishing on the leg side. Another four for her. Lanning goes back to spin now, Gardner in the attack to replace Sutherland. A penny for Aussie captain’s thoughts about her toss call.
India 159/1 (Smriti Mandhana 103, Punam Raut 19) Here’s the moment!
Zenia D’Cunha: FIRST Test century for Smriti Mandhana (in her 4th match) and she brings it up in the Pink Ball Test. Here we were worried about little practice, skiddy ball, Aussie pace battery. There, one of the world’s best batters shows that class is class, no matter the color of the ball!
CENTURY FOR SMRITI MANDHANA: First ODI century in Australia. First Test century in Australia What an innings! What a player.
India 149/1 (Smriti Mandhana 93, Punam Raut 19) A couple of risky singles in the last couple of overs by the Indian batters. Perhaps it’s the plan to keep the scoreboard ticking but it would be criminal if this partnership (or if Mandhana’s innings) ends in a run out.
India 145/1 (Smriti Mandhana 91, Punam Raut 17) Packed offside field. Smriti Mandhana says ‘I will have my boundary straight down the ground, thank you very much!’ What a delightful straight drive. (Finds the gap on the offside too somehow a couple of times in that Sutherland over, for good measure). Into the 90s...
India 138/1 (Smriti Mandhana 84, Punam Raut 17): Well, we were wondering about this on day one. This graphic reiterates that. The pitch didn’t help as much as expected but the Aussie length was a bit too short.
India 135/1 (Smriti Mandhana 81, Punam Raut 17): The ploy for now is pace-pace. Sutherland to operate with Perry. Mandhana will, like last night, have to pierce a strong offside field to get any joy there.
India 133/1 (Smriti Mandhana 80, Punam Raut 16): WOW. That is incredible. The fullest of full tosses. The softest of dismissals as Smriti Mandhana hits it to Beth Mooney. Sensational catch, too it looked like at short point. But turns out it is a no ball from Ellyse Perry. From massive disappointment for India to massive disappointment to Australia in the space of few seconds. Mackay memories.
India 132/1 (Smriti Mandhana 80, Punam Raut 16): Ash Gardner finishes the over she started last night. Now, it will be interesting to see if Lanning sticks to spin-pace, or it will be pace-pace.
Reminder of playing XIs
India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Punam Raut, Mithali Raj (c), Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
Australia: Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (c), Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Darcie Brown, Stella Campbell
09.29 am: And here we go, for now it is bright and sunny. The Aussies make their way to the middle first, followed by Mandhana and Raut.
09.20 am: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the day-night Test match between Australia and India. After just 44.1 overs were possible on day one, we are set for an early start on day two of this four-day match.
Smriti Mandhana headlined a rain-hit opening day with a career-best 80 not out which had elegance written all over it as the India finished on 132 for 1 in the one-off Day/Night Test against Australia in Gold Coast.
Mandhana, who peppered the off-side field repeatedly with some gorgeous shots to reach 80 off 144 balls with 15 boundaries and a six, added 93 for the opening stand with Shafali Verma (31 off 64 balls). Giving her company as of overnight is Punam Raut (16 batting, 57 balls) and they added 39 runs for the unbroken second wicket stand before rain stopped play in the 45th over and didn’t start again.