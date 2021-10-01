Smriti Mandhana went past quite a milestones on Friday as she brought up her first Test century in India’s first-ever pink-ball Test, putting on a masterclass against Australia at Carrara Oval, Gold Coast.

The Indian opener carried on her sublime form from the rain-hit first day to score her hundred (170 balls) with a classy boundary. She had hit an almost run-a-ball fifty on Friday, taking the attack to Australia with the new ball, before settling down for a long innings.

Mandhana was finally dismissed on 127 (216 balls, 22 boundaries and a six ) after a 102-run stand with Punam Raut. But not before breaking the record for the highest individual score by a visiting woman in Test matches played in Australia, overtaking Molly Hide’s 124* that had stood since 1949.

The 25-year-old southpaw is also the first Indian batter to score a Test ton in Australia, as the two countries resumed their Test rivalry after 15 years. Her first Test ton came in what his just her fourth match, after making her debut back in 2014.

The day did not start quite well for Mandhana as she was caught off a full toss, but Ellyse Perry had overstepped and from there on the Indian got back into her groove once again.

Incidentally, Mandhana’s first ODI century also came in Australia back in 2016 in Hobart.

Here are some numbers from and reactions to Mandhana’s innings:

💯 to Smriti Mandhana!



A brilliant century coming off 170 deliveries, with 18 fours and one six #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/NiVLlgQ4UQ — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) October 1, 2021

127 - Smriti Mandhana's 127 for @BCCIWomen in the #AUSvIND women's Test is the highest score by an overseas player in the format on Australian soil & the second highest by an Indian player v Aus in women's Tests overall (Sandhya Agarwal - 134 in Feb 1984). Masterful. pic.twitter.com/ohNp8AdpIk — OptaJim (@OptaJim) October 1, 2021

Mandhana has hit the ball to all parts during her century #AUSvIND #PinkBallTest pic.twitter.com/ud8fN2xGEE — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) October 1, 2021

💯 for @mandhana_smriti! 👏 👏



Maiden Test ton for the #TeamIndia left-hander. 👍 👍



What a fantastic knock this has been! 🙌 🙌 #AUSvIND



Follow the match 👉 https://t.co/seh1NVa8gu pic.twitter.com/2SSnLRg789 — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) October 1, 2021

Class act. Such a delight to watch @mandhana_smriti maiden 💯 on both the pull and drive. Now chasing down the highest score by a tourist in Australian women’s test, that of Molly Hide’s 124* in 1949. #ausvind https://t.co/MNIulQoArq — Mel Jones (@meljones_33) October 1, 2021

FIRST Test century for Smriti Mandhana (in her 4th match) and she brings it up in the #PinkBallTest



Here we were worried about little practice, skiddy ball, Aussie pace battery.

There, one of the world's best batters shows that class is class, no matter the color of the ball! — Zenia D'cunha (@ZENIADCUNHA) October 1, 2021

Well that is superb, Smriti Mandhana. I remember seeing her for the first time in the 2014 Test against England at Wormsley and being blown away by how good she looked. She now looks even better and has a Test century to her name. Bravo! #AUSvIND — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) October 1, 2021

100s by visiting openers in Aus in Women's Test cricket

119 - Myrtle Maclagan 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 in 1935

113 - Enid Bakewell 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 in 1968

102 - Mary Robinson 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 in 1958

127 - Smriti Mandhana 🇮🇳 in 2021

This is the 8th Test century by a visiting player (7 100s for England) in Aus.#AusvInd — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) October 1, 2021

Classy century for a classy batter who’s played a classy knock. Standing ovation from the Indian camp & how about coach Ramesh Powar’s timing. Had walked in from the nets 20 seconds before Ellyse Perry started running in to bowl the ball that got @mandhana_smriti there #AusvIND pic.twitter.com/vNaa1vmItq — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) October 1, 2021

The Goddess of the offside.

Congratulations on your maiden test hundred @mandhana_smriti. First of many. Well played 👏🏻 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/nS6am012nL — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) October 1, 2021

1st Indian woman to score a century in Australia

1st visitor (non-English) to score a 100 in Aus



All in a #PinkBallTest where the closest to practice before the series was carrying a ball in her kit bag.



If #SmritiMandhana isn't the definition of swag, I do not know who is. pic.twitter.com/AqJtCu87ac — Lavanya L Narayanan (@lav_narayanan) October 1, 2021

Smriti Mandhana - the second Indian 🇮🇳 woman to score a test century against Australia and first to score in Australia.



Sandhya Agarwal, Mumbai, 1984 - 134

Smriti Mandhana, Carrara, 2021 - 102*#AUSvIND — Hari Priya CR (@cr_hariPriya) October 1, 2021

A 💯 is always special in cricket. A firstTest hundred even more. And when it comes in Australia as your country's first in the historic #PinkBallTest , words can't do justice @mandhana_smriti 🎉 so proud of #SmritiMandhana pic.twitter.com/qfkLNeTeAw — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) October 1, 2021

Smriti Mandhana is now the first ever visiting player outside England to score a Women's Test hundred in Australia.#AUSvIND — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) October 1, 2021

Smriti Mandahana's 100 against Australia:

- 16th player overall to score a Test hundred against Australia, Only 5th in this century

- 4th Non-English player and 2nd Indian (After Sandhya Agarwal)

- 8th visiting player to score a test century against Aus in Aus, first non-English — Ranjith Kumar R (@iam_rrt) October 1, 2021

After a few misses, so good to see Smriti convert her good touch to a 100. She said yesterday that her teammates on the bench kept her grounded with all the start-stop by saying, "You again have to start from zero. You have done nothing."



Seems to be working! #AUSvIND — Karunya (@kuks) October 1, 2021

First ODI century in Australia. First Test hundred in Australia. Smriti Mandhana is going to pack these pitches with her, isn't she? #WhattaPlayer #BackfootBallerina #AUSvIND #PinkBallTest — Ananya Upendran (@a_upendran11) October 1, 2021

just glorious.fitting that it comes with a gorgeous, non violent stroke. mandhana is a magnificent player. #PinkBallTest #AUSvIND — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) October 1, 2021