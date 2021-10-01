The Indian men’s table tennis team signed off with a bronze medal in the Asian Championships after losing to top seeds South Korea 0-3 in the semifinals in Doha on Friday. the Indian women’s team finished fifth.

The Indian men, seeded fourth, had assured a medal on Wednesday after beating Iran 3-1 in the quarterfinals. Both the semifinalists secure a bronze. But a formidable South Korean side proved too tough for the Indians who couldn’t to win a single tie.

Starting the match for India, G Sathiyan found himself pushed to the corner straightaway as world No 12 Jang Woo-jin attacked throughout, often catching the world No 38 Indian on the wrong foot.

The Korean eventually won 11-5, 10-12, 11-8, 11-5 to provide the lead. Sathiyan was in a good position in his second game but allowed his opponent to take it to deuce before winning it on extended points.

In contrast, Sharath Kamal began well only to squander the 2-1 advantage. He allowed the world No. 22 Lee Sangsu to come back, especially in the last two games, and post a 7-11, 15-13, 8-11, 11-6, 11-9 triumph.

First time in my long career, India is playing the Semi-finals of the #AsianChampionships. Really happy and proud to have achieved this milestone, and, pretty sure that this is just the beginning! 🇮🇳🏓 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/l6dxru5w5q — Sharath Kamal OLY (@sharathkamal1) September 30, 2021

Harmeet Desai did not begin well against Cho Seung-min, he brought back momentum to his game to lead 2-1. But the world No 77, ranked five places behind Desai, made most of the chances to win some crucial points to level 2-2.

In the decider, none had any noticeable big-lead gain, both winning their service points. At 10-8, Desai could not force his opponent into mistakes allowing Cho to deuce.

With service on, the Indian led 11-10, but that was all he could do as the Korean sealed his country’s place in the final with three straight points, including a breakpoint. Cho won 11-4, 9-11, 8-11, 11-6, 13-11 in 43 minutes.

The Indian men's team comprising of @sharathkamal1, @sathiyantt and @HarmeetDesai go down in three hard-fought games against top seeds Korea in the semifinal of the #AsianChampionships. India will finish with bronze medal. 👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/EbNHaOv6PG — The Field (@thefield_in) October 1, 2021

Meanwhile, the young Indian women’s team showed courage to beat Thailand 3-1 to finish fifth. The mainstay of India’s win was Olympian Sutirtha Mukherjee.

Archana Kamath played the opener against the top-ranked Suthsani Sawettabut. The Thai, who is ranked No. 38 in the world, showed good form initially. But Kamath caught up with her soon to level the score at 2-2, as the Indian picked four consecutive points to win. However, the experienced Thai prevailed 11-7, 7-11, 11-6, 10-12, 11-9 by winning the decider.

Teenager Phantita Pinyopisan was no match for Mukherjee, ranked 97 in the world. The Indian defeated her in 18 minutes to win the contest 11-5, 11-5, 11-6.

Sreeja Akula then clinched her match 11-7, 11-6, 11-2 against another youngster Wirakarn Tayapitak. Mukherjee returned to the table for her reverse singles and beat fighting Sawettabut 11-7, 11-6, 10-12, 117.

