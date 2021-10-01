IPL 2021, KKR vs PBKS live: Gill falls early as Arshdeep strikes
All the updates from match no 45 of IPL 2021.
Live updates
KKR 30/1 after 4 overs: The wicket has pegged KKR back a bit and the ball is jagging around a bit as well. Batting isn’t very easy at the moment. But Tripathi gets a four off the last ball of the Shami over.
KKR 18/1 after 2.2 overs: WICKET! Arshdeep sends back Gill with an absolute beauty. Ball came back in and went between the big gap between bat and pad. A flaw that had crept into Gill’s game. Shubman Gill b Arshdeep Singh 7 (7)
KKR 17/0 after 2 overs: Solid over from Shami but KKR still get seven runs off it. A lovely four in the over that will do Gill’s confidence a world of good.
KKR 10/0 after 1 over: PBKS start off with Allen and Iyer starts off with a four. KKR are not going to hold back and this over is going to help.
Teams: Three changes for PBKS. Gayle, Mandeep and Brar are out. Fabian, Mayank and Shahrukh come in. Changes for KKR too. Russell is missing. Ferguson and Warrier out. Seifert and Mavi come in.
Kolkata Knight Riders XI: S Gill, V Iyer, N Rana, R Tripathi, E Morgan, D Karthik, T Seifert, S Narine, T Southee, V Chakaravarthy, S Mavi
Punjab Kings XI: KL Rahul, M Agarwal, A Markram, N Pooran, D Hooda, F Allen, S Khan, N Ellis, R Bishnoi, M Shami, A Singh
Toss: KL Rahul wins the toss and PBKS are going to bowl first.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of match no 45 of IPL 2021. The in-form Kolkata Knight Riders take on the inconsistent Punjab Kings in a must-win encounter at the Dubai International Stadium.
KKR have played a very aggressive brand of cricket ever since the start of phase 2 and when it does come off, they are pretty much unstoppable. Their mystery spinners, Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy, are working very well in tandem and that is giving Eoin Morgan’s an added edge.
PBKS missed Mayank Agarwal in the last game and if he does return, it will give them a big boost. With Chris Gayle pulling out of the tournament completely due to bubble fatigue, PBKS will need to find a way to stop crumbling under pressure. The onus will once again be on KL Rahul to show the way forward.
IPL 2021 - as it stands
|Team
|Pld
|Won
|Lost
|Net RR
|Pts
|Q
|CSK
|11
|9
|2
|+1.002
|18
|2
|DC
|11
|8
|3
|+0.562
|16
|3
|RCB
|11
|7
|4
|-0.200
|14
|4
|KKR
|11
|5
|6
|+0.363
|10
|5
|MI
|11
|5
|6
|-0.453
|10
|6
|PBKS
|11
|4
|7
|-0.288
|8
|7
|RR
|11
|4
|7
|-0.468
|8
|8
|SRH
|11
|2
|9
|-0.490
|4