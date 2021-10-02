Punjab Kings boosted their chances of making the IPL play-offs with a five-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders as effective death over bowling and smart batting by skipper KL Rahul and Shahrukh Khan shaped their crucial victory in the Indian Premier League in Dubai on Friday.

Rahul scored 67 runs off 55 balls and shared a 70-run stand with fellow opener Mayank Agarwal (40), knocking off a 166-run target with three balls to spare.

Shahrukh produced an impactful 9-ball 22-run knock when it mattered and finished the match with a six.

Venkatesh Iyer hit a fluent 67 while Nitish Rana produced a fiery 31 off 18 balls before Punjab Kings managed to stop KKR at 165 for seven.

Brief Scores:

Kolkata Knight Riders: 165/7 in 20 overs (Venkatesh Iyer 67; Ravi Bishnoi 2/22, Arshdeep Singh 3/32).

Punjab Kings 168/5 in 19.3 overs (Mayank Agarwal 40, K L Rahul 67; Varun Chakaravarthy 2/24).