Australia vs India, day-night Test, day 3 live: Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia resume proceedings
Updates from day three of the day-night Test match between Australia and India at Metricon Stadium in Gold Coast.
Follow Scroll.in’s coverage of India tour of Australia here.
INDIA 1st innings:
132/1 at stumps on day one
276/5 at stumps on day two
Live updates
India 279/5 (Deepti Sharma 13, Taniya Bhatia 2): Perry nails a yorker, it hits Bhatia’s toe and then the bat.., but she has fooled everyone into thinking otherwise. That was plumb, but hardly an appeal.
India 277/5 (Deepti Sharma 13, Taniya Bhatia 0): All the talk on commentary is about who needs to do what do force a result here. In all honesty, this is heading for a dreary draw. But hey, one can hope. Gardner starts with a maiden.
India 277/5 after 102 overs (Deepti Sharma 13, Taniya Bhatia 0): Interesting. The spin of Gardner straight away from the other end.
Tahlia McGrath starts off (rather finishes off) proceedings with the pending delivery in her over from last night.
On Day 2 of the, Smriti Mandhana became the first Indian woman to score a Test century in Australia, breaking a record that stood since 1949. A look at the numbers from her knock:
Data check: Breaking a record that stood since 1949 and other numbers from Smriti Mandhana’s century
After two rain-hot days, the weather looks good to begin Day 3.
09.20 am: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of day three of the day-night Test match between Australia and India at Metricon Stadium in Gold Coast.
Smriti Mandhana scored a superb century as India reached 276/5 against Australia in the one-off day-night Test on Friday. The opening day was also affected by the weather and it was more of the same again. Deepti Sharma was batting on 12 and Taniya Bhatia was yet to open her account as the players walked off the field and the covers were brought less than 20 overs after dinner. Thunderstorm and heavy rain followed and no play was possible thereafter.