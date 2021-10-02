India’s medal rush at the International Shooting Sport Federation Junior World Championship continued on the shotgun range as India claimed the gold medal in the women’s skeet team event and the bronze in the men’s team finals in Lima, Peru, on Friday.

The Indian trio of Ganemat Sekhon, Areeba Khan and Raiza Dhillon beat the Italian team of Damiana Paolacci, Sara Bongini and Giada Longhi 6-0. This was a second medal for Sekhon, who has also won the individual silver the day before.

In the men’s section, the Indian team of Rajveer Gill, Ayush Rudraraju and Abhay Singh Sekhon won the bronze medal after prevailing over Turkey’s Ali Can Arabaci, Ahmet Baran and Muhammet Seyhun Kaya 6-0, the same’s scoreline as the women’s gold medal contest.

It was a goo gold for Sekhon after the Chandigarh shooter, who had won India’s first ever senior World Cup medal in women’s skeet shooting in New Delhi earlier this year, after she went down in a shoot-off to American Alisha Fayth Layne in the individual final.

In the men’s individual skeet none of the three Indians in the fray – Rajveer Gill, Abhay Singh Sekhon and Ayush Rudraraju – could make it to the six-man finals but they shone in the team event.

India are currently place second in the medal tally with two gold, three silver and two bronze for a total of seven medals in the tournament. The USA tops the chart with seven medals including three gold.

This is the first multi-discipline shooting event since the Tokyo Olympics, with as many as 32 nations and nearly 370 athletes participating in the championship.

With PTI Inputs