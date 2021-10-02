IPL 2021, MI vs DC live: Avesh removes Rohit early after Delhi opt to bowl first
Follow live coverage of match No 46 of Indian Premier League 2021 from the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
Live updates
MI 32/1 after 5 overs: SIX! Rabada comes on to bowl and his South African teammate QdK welcomes him with a delightful scoop shot. Better over for MI, nine runs from it.
MI 23/1 after 4 overs: Another superb over from Avesh, just two singles from it. He’s hitting the deck hard and hurrying the batters.
MI 21/1 after 3 overs: SIX! Suryakumar hits the first maximum of the match as Ashwin joins the DC attack. It was tossed up and the right-hander swept it nicely.
MI 8/1 after 1.5 overs: WICKET! High class bowling from Avesh as he dismisses MI skipper Rohit in his first over. The right-arm quick bowled four dot balls to begin his spell and that drew the false shot. Rabada with a comfortable catch at third man. Suryakumar is the new batter.
MI 7/0 after 1 over: Shot! Nortje angles the first ball in and Rohit clips it stylishly past square-leg for four. The right-hander follows that up with a double and a single in the same region.
3.30 pm: Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock are at the crease for MI and they have an important job on their hands. Delhi Capitals are opening the bowling with Anrich Nortje. We’re ready for play in Sharjah!
Playing XIs:
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (w), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult.
Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Anrich Nortje.
3.04 pm: Delhi Capitals have one change: Prithvi Shaw returns and Lalit Yadav is left out. MI have one change: Jayant Yadav replaces Rahul Chahar.
Toss:
Rishabh Pant has won the toss and Delhi Capitals will bowl first.
2.50 pm: Hello and welcome to live coverage of match No 46 of Indian Premier League 2021. In today’s first game, Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians take on Rishabh Pant’s Delhi Capitals at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.