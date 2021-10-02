Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians by four wickets in a low-scoring Indian Premier League thriller in Sharjah on Saturday.

Mumbai Indians managed only 129/8 and DC, who have already qualified for the playoffs, surpassed the target in 19.1 overs with a six from Ashwin Ravichandran (20 not out) sealing the win.

Shreyas Iyer top-scored for DC with 33 not out and skipper Rishabh Pant made 26.

Save Suryakumar Yadav’s 33 runs off 26 balls, none of the MI batsmen could cross the 20-run mark as Axar Patel got 3/21 and pacer Avesh Khan had best figures of 3/15.

Brief scores

Mumbai Indians: 129/8 in 20 overs. (Suryakumar Yadav 33 off 26 balls, Avesh Khan 3/15, Axar Patel 3/21).

Delhi Capitals 132/6 in 19.1 overs (Shreyas Iyer 33 not out, Rishabh Pant 26, R Ashwin 20 not out; Krunal Pandya 1/18).