Yashasvi Jaiswal timed it beautifully while Shivam Dube deflated Chennai Super Kings with brute power as Rajasthan Royals kept their play-off hopes alive with a morale-boosting seven-wicket victory in the IPL in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

Jasiwal smashed 50 off 21 balls which included some delectable sixes off star Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood while Dube sent the likes of Moeen Ali and Ravindra Jadeja into orbit en route his unbeaten 64 off 42 balls as Royals made a short work of a victory target of 190 in just 17.3 overs.

Royals now have 10 points with two matches to go. The fourth place is set to be clinched at 14 points and net run-rate is going to be crucial.

The defeat won’t hurt CSK much as they sit pretty on 18 points, having already made it to last four stage.

When CSK ended their innings at 189 for 4 with Ruturaj Gaikwad’s superb 60-ball-101 not out, little did anyone think that Royals’ Indian players would reply in kind and go even one better.