Australia vs India, day-night pink-ball Test, day 4 live: Perry and Gardner bring up 50-run stand
Updates from the final day of the day-night Test match between Australia and India at Metricon Stadium in Gold Coast.
Live updates
Pace is back into the attack as Meghna Singh comes in and gives away just 1 run. But the wait for a breakthrough continues. Australia 177/4, need 51 runs to avoid follow-on.
And we thought Perry was out of form after the ODI leg of the tour!
The 50-run stand between Perry and Gardner comes up with a cracking boundary by Gardner. (53 off 125 balls) Both batters are using their feet against spin and trying to keep the score ticking. Australia 172/3.
Spin from both ends with Rajeshwari Gayakwad. Both Perry and Gardner are well settled in and good players of spin. Australia 162/4.
After five overs of seam bowling, Deepti Sharma comes in with spin. One ball worth run in her over and Perry sweeps it to the boundary to keep the runs coming. Australia 160/4, need 68 runs to avoid follow on.
The conditions are good to bat on, the ball is older and Ellyse Perry has settled in. Australia 156/4, need 72 runs to avoid follow on.
Pooja Vastrakar, who was very impressive yesterday, from the other end. In the post-match interaction yesterday, said it was important to come in with more intent on the final day of the pink-ball Test against Australia in Gold Coast and try to enforce the follow-on. What can she do here?
Pooja Vastrakar says plan would be to try and enforce follow-on on final day
A boundary off the first ball but five singles after. One loose ball and over and the Australian can pounce.
Australia showing positive intent, with three runs and attempts for scoring shots in that over. They need 82 to avoid follow on. Australia 146/3
Technically, there’s only one team that can really force a result. Can Indian bowlers make history today? Or will Australia’s formidable batting roar?
Jhulan Goswami with the ball, Ellyse Perry to face her. Here we go!
09.20 am: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the final day of the day-night Test match between Australia and India at Metricon Stadium in Gold Coast.
Replying to India’s 377/8, Australia reached 143/4 in their first innings at stumps on the third day of the rain-marred women’’s day/night Test against India in Gold Coast on Saturday.
Ellyse Perry and Ashleigh Gardner were batting on 27 and 13 respectively at stumps.
Australia trail by 234 runs after India declared their first innings for the highest ever score by a visiting Test team Down Under.
Brief Scores:
India: 377 for 8 declared in 145 overs (Smriti Mandhana 127, Deepti Sharma 66; Sophie Molineux 2/45, Stella Campbell 2/47, Ellyse Perry 2/76).
Australia: 143 for 4 in 60 overs (Meg Lanning 38, Jhulan Goswami 2/27, Pooja Vastrakar 2/31).