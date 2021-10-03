India beat lower-ranked UAE 4-1 in an international football friendly match in Dubai on Saturday.

Manisha (20th minute), Pyari Xaxa (27th), Sweety Devi (41st) and Anju Tamang (75th) scored for India in a match that was played behind closed doors at the UAE FA Stadium.

India are currently ranked 57th in the Fifa chart while UAE are placed 100th.

The friendly match was a part of preparations for the AFC Asian Cup, which will be hosted by India in January-February.

This was India’s first win of the year. The Blue Tigresses had been winless in the five matches played so far this year, though all of them were against higher-ranked European sides.

They next play Tunisia, ranked 77th in the world, on Monday at the same venue.