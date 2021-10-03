IPL 2021, KKR vs SRH live: SRH lose Saha in the first over as Southee strikes
Follow live coverage of match No 49 of Indian Premier League 2021 from the Dubai International Stadium.
Ball-tracking shows that the ball would have bounced over the stumps. Unlucky for Saha.
SRH 1/1 after 0.2 overs: WICKET! Southee strikes in the first over. Saha trapped LBW. The batter shaped up to play the outswinger but this one came in. A golden duck for Saha. W Saha lbw b Southee 0(1)
Teams: Still no Russell for KKR but Shakib is back in the mix.
Kolkata Knight Riders playing XI: S Gill, V Iyer, N Rana, R Tripathi, E Morgan, D Karthik, S Narine, S Al Hasan, T Southee, V Chakaravarthy, S Mavi
Sunrisers Hyderabad playing XI: J Roy, W Saha, K Williamson, P Garg, A Sharma, J Holder, A Samad, R Khan, B Kumar, U Malik, S Kaul
Toss: SRH have won the toss and they will be batting first.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of match No 49 of Indian Premier League 2021 from the Dubai International Stadium. Kolkata Knight Riders are locked in a battle for the playoff spot while Sunrisers Hyderabad were never even part of the race.
SRH just haven’t found any rhythm this season but they have the chance to play the spoiler at the fag end of the tournament. KKR, on the other hand, have turned things up a notch after the resumption and their all-guns-go approach has been fun to watch.
Still, KKR need to win this game and the margin will matter too as NRR might come into the picture. So expect them to push as hard as possible.