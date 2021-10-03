Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Punjab Kings by six runs to qualify for the Indian Premier League 2021 playoffs in Sharjah on Sunday.

Batting first, RCB posted 164/7 and then restricted Punjab to 158/6 in 20 overs. Yuzvendra Chahal was again the star with figures of 3/29 in 4 overs.

IPL 2021, RCB vs PBKS as it happened: Chahal’s superb spell helps Bangalore win by 6 runs

RCB now have 16 points and have officially become the third team after CSK and DC to have made it to the last four stage.

Glenn Maxwell scored 57 off 33 balls while Devdutt Padikkal contributed 40 runs in RCB’s total.

Skipper Virat Kohli scored 25 while Mohammed Shami (3/39) and Moises Henriques (3/12) were the pick of the bowlers for Punjab.

Brief scores

RCB 164/7 in 20 overs (Glenn Maxwell 57 off 33 balls, Devdutt Padikkal 40 off 38 balls, Moises Henriques 3/12, Mohammed Shami 3/39).

PBKS 158/6 in 20 overs (KL Rahul 39 off 35 balls, Mayank Agarwal 57).