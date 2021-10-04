India vs Bangladesh, SAFF Championship 2021, live updates: Chhetri fires Blue Tigers in front
Follow all the live updates from Indian football team’s match against Bangladesh.
Live updates
26’ BAN 0-1 IND
GOOOOOOOOOAAALLLLLLLLL! INDIA LEAD AND WHO ELSE! SUNIL CHHETRI SCORES. Bangladesh go off to sleep as Pritam Kotal releases Udanta Singh in space. The Bengaluru FC winger cuts it back to Chhetri who makes no mistake.
23’ BAN 0-0 IND
A half chance for India as Manvir Singh gets on the end of a cross from the left but his effort is straight to the goalkeeper after bouncing of the Bangladesh defender.
20’ BAN 0-0 IND
Bangladesh will be the happier of the two teams, they’re denying any sort of space and Igor Stimac’s men have so not been able to string moves together in tight spaces.
13’ BAN 0-0 IND
Bangladesh happy to sit back and absorb the pressure but India have been inaccurate with their passing and have struggled to progress the ball into the final third. India will need better precision to break down Bangladesh who have been very comfortable so far.
13’ BAN 0-0 IND
Bangladesh happy to sit back and absorb the pressure but India have been inaccurate with their passing and have struggled to progress the ball into the final third. India will need better precision to break down Bangladesh who have been very comfortable so far.
6’ BAN 0-0 IND
A really sloppy start to the game. Both teams giving the ball away. Have to say the pitch doesn’t seem to be the greatest but both teams still haven’t found their feet.
1’ BAN 0-0 IND
KICK OFF! The game is underway in Male.
4:27 pm: Almost time
National anthems done and the action is just minutes away.
4:15pm: India have a dominant record against Bangladesh
4:05pm: Udanta comes straight back, Liston Colaco stats
India XI: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Rahul Bheke, Pritam Kotal, Chinglensana Singh, Subhasish Bose, Glan Martins, Anirudh Thapa, Udanta Singh, Sunil Chhetri (C), Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh.
Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of Indian men’s football team’s opening match of the SAFF Championship against Bangladesh. The Blue Tigers will start as favourites to win this tournament and will hope to begin on a winning note. Can Igor Stimac’s side solve their goalscoring woes in this tournament? Stick around for all the Live updates.