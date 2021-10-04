IPL 2021, DC vs CSK live: Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad perish in the powerplay
Follow live coverage of match No 50 of Indian Premier League 2021 in Dubai.
IPL 2021 playoff scenarios: Battle on for top two; KKR hold edge for last spot, tough task for MI
Live updates
CSK 39/2 after 4.4 overs: WICKET! CSK have lost both their openers in the powerplay! Nortje strikes for Delhi Capitals as the in-form Gaikwad gets a top edge and is caught by Ashwin. Moeen is the new batter at the crease as Gaikwad departs for 13 off 13.
CSK 36/1 after 4 overs: Shot! Rabada pitches it on a length and Gaikwad plays a gorgeous front foot drive on-the-rise for four. The right-hander scored a magnificent century in his last innings and he has gotten off to another start.
CSK 28/1 after 2.4 overs: WICKET! Axar Patel removes Faf du Plessis! It was pulled in the air and Shreyas Iyer ran in from the deep to take a fine catch. Big breakthrough for Delhi Capitals! Uthappa is the new batter as Faf walks back for 10 off 8.
CSK 26/0 after 2 overs: Another solid over for Chennai! Avesh starts his spell with a sharp delivery that strikes Faf on the gloves, but the South African right-hander responds by cracking boundaries on either side of the pitch.
CSK 16/0 after 1 over: Gaikwad survives! Nortje got one to angle in and crash into the right-hander’s front pad, the umpire raised his finger but DRS showed the ball missing leg. Gaikwad followed that up with an edge over the slip cordon for four, before ending the over with four leg byes. Expensive, fiery first over from the South African pacer.
7.30 pm: Anrich Nortje has the new ball, with Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis at the crease. Here we go!
Playing XIs:
Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (w/c), Ripal Patel, Axar Patel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Anrich Nortje.
Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood.
7.05 pm: Delhi Capitals have one change: Steve Smith misses out and Ripal Patel will make his IPL debut. CSK have three changes: Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar and Robin Uthappa come in for Sam Curran, KM Asif and Suresh Raina.
Toss:
Rishabh Pant, who is celebrating his 24th birthday today, has won the toss and Delhi Capitals will bowl first.
6.50 pm: Hello and welcome to live coverage of match No 50 of Indian Premier League 2021. Tonight, Rishabh Pant’s Delhi Capitals take on Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings in Dubai.