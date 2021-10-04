Leading from the start and for nearly the entirety of the women’s 25m air pistol final, 14-year-old Naamya Kapoor added another gold to India’s tally with a superb performance while Manu Bhaker won the bronze on Monday in Lima, Peru.

India’s medal tally at the ISSF Shooting Junior World Championships swelled to 16 with these podium finishes.

Kapoor was in fine form from the outset and the led the charts throughout barring one instance during the final. She eventually pipped France’s Camille Jedrzejewski for the gold medal with a final score of 36, three better than her closest rival.

Kapoor hit a perfect series once and recorded six series of four hits in the final.

Bhaker, on the other hand, struggled after a strong start and missed four in the fourth round to fall behind in the race for the medals. She however recovered well to assure herself of a medal by going on a series of 9 hits out of 10. Eventually, she lost out in the bronze medal shoot-off to Jedrzejewski that was only decided in the fourth series after three further ties.

Another Indian shooter, Rhythm Sangwan, finished fourth as the country dominated the finals. Kapoor was sixth in the qualification with a total of 580 as Bhaker (587) and Sangwan (586) grabbed the top two spots.

Delhi’s Kapoor had shot the second best score of 583 in qualification to finish fifth in the national shooting selection trials at the Dr Karni Singh Range in August.

This was Manu Bhaker’s fourth medal in Lima, to go with three gold medals.

India lead the medal charts with seven gold medals.

(With PTI inputs)