Shimron Hetmyer kept his nerves and played some fine shots under pressure to guide Delhi Capitals to a three-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings in a battle for top-two finish in the Indian Premier League in Dubai on Monday.

Needing 28 from the last three overs to reach the target of 137, the Guyanese picked 12 runs against Dwayne Bravo and then got 10 off pacer Josh Hazlewood to bring down the equation to six runs from six balls.

DC completed the job with two balls to spare despite losing Axar Patel.

Hetmyer remained not out on a vital 28 off 18 balls, including a crucial six in the penultimate over.

A disciplined performance by Delhi Capitals bowlers restricted Chennai Super Kings to 136 for five despite a 43-ball 55 not out from the seasoned Ambati Rayudu.

With the win, Delhi now have 20 points to Chennai’s 18. Bangalore, who have played one game less, are on 16 points.