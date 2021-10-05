Pacers Nathan Coulter-Nile and James Neesham delivered fine spells as Mumbai Indians beat Rajasthan Royals by eight wickets in their crucial Indian Premier League match in Sharjah on Tuesday.

MI restricted Royals to just 90/9 and chased down the target with 11.4 overs to spare. Coulter-Nile (4/14) took four wickets while Neesham (3/12) took three.

IPL 2021 results, fixtures and points table: MI keep playoff hopes alive with big win over RR

Opener Evin Lewis scored 24 while David Miller was the next best for the Royals with 15 runs for the Royals.

Ishan Kishan (50 not out) and Hardik Pandya (5*) took the side past the finish line after Rohit Sharma (22) and Suryakumar Yadav’s (13) early dismissals in MI’s chase.

Brief scores

Rajasthan Royals: 90/9 in 20 overs. (E Lewis 24, D Miller 15; N Coulter-Nile 4/14, J Neesham 3/12).

Mumbai Indians: 94/2 in 8.2 overs. (I Kishan 50 not out, R Sharma 22; M Rahman 1/32).