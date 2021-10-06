Archery Watch: When Jyothi Surekha Vennam shot the perfect match at Archery World C'ships The Compound archer shot a superb 150 out of 150 at the recent World Championships quarterfinal in Yankton on her way to a silver medal in the event. Scroll Staff An hour ago Jyothi Surekha Vennam in action at Yankton 2021 | World Archery 🔥Jyothi Surekha Vennam made history in Yankton.She is the first compound woman to ever shoot a perfect match in a televised arena. 😲#WorldChampionships #archery pic.twitter.com/cRho20aHH6— World Archery (@worldarchery) October 6, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Jyothi Surekha Vennam Archery Archery World Championships Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio Read Comments