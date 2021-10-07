Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by four runs in their Indian Premier League match here on Wednesday.

Opener Jason Roy (44) and skipper Kane Williamson (31) resisted the RCB attack with fighting knocks while Jason Holder (16) played a useful cameo down the batting order.

Harshal Patel (3/33) and Dan Christian (2/14) shared five wickets between them for SRH.

RCB lost skipper Virat Kohli (5) and Dan Christian (1) early but Devdutt Padikkal (41) and Glenn Maxwell (40) kept RCB in hunt with their knocks.

AB de Villiers remained unbeaten on 19 but could not pull off a six off the last ball to let SRH win their third match of the season.

Brief Scores:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 141 for 7 in 20 overs (Jason Roy 44, Kane Williamson 31; Harshal Patel 3/33, Dan Christian 2/14).

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 137 for 6 in 20 overs. (D Padikkal 41, G Maxwell 40; Umran Malik 1/21).