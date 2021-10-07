IPL 2021, CSK vs PBKS live: Gaikwad, Moeen fall early as Arshdeep strikes twice
All the updates from match no 53 of IPL 2021.
Live updates
CSK 39/3 after 8 overs: Bishnoi in the attack and he starts off by conceding six runs in the over.
CSK 32/3 after 6.5 overs: WICKET! Harpreet takes a superb catch in the deep, Uthappa gone too. The sun was in his eyes but he did a good job. Wicket to Jordan. CSK in trouble trouble now... can they find a way out of this? Uthappa c Harpreet Brar b Jordan 2(6)
CSK 29/2 after 5.4 overs: WICKET! The over started with two four for Faf but Arshdeep has got some measure of revenge. Off the fourth ball, he’s sent back Moeen. In the corridor and it seemed to bounce a little more too. The left-hander edged it to Rahul. Moeen Ali c Rahul b Arshdeep Singh 0(6)
CSK 20/1 after 5 overs: Superb over by Shami – 3 overs for just 6 runs today. CSK need a big over next to make something of this Powerplay.
CSK 18/1 after 3.5 overs: WICKET! Rahul goes to Arshdeep after one over from Harpreet and it does the trick. The left-armer gets the big wicket. The short ball does the damage – not quick but accurate and it got big on the batter. Gaikwad walking back after making 12. Ruturaj Gaikwad c Shahrukh Khan b Arshdeep Singh 12(14)
CSK 13/0 after 3 overs: Another splendid over by Shami. Keeping things tight for PBKS early on.
CSK 11/0 after 2 overs: Harpreet into the attack and Gaikwad took him on right away with a lofted four off the first ball. Eight runs from the over.
CSK 3/0 after 1 over: Steady start by Shami. Just three runs from the over.
Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad are out in the middle for CSK. We are all set for the match to begin.
Squads: CSK are unchanged. One change for PBKS, Chris Jordan comes in for Nicholas Pooran.
Punjab Kings XI: KL Rahul, M Agarwal, A Markram, S Khan, SN Khan, M Henriques, H Brar, C Jordan, M Shami, R Bishnoi, A Singh.
Chennai Super Kings XI: F du Plessis, R Gaikwad, R Uthappa, M Ali, A Rayudu, MS Dhoni, R Jadeja, DJ Bravo, S Thakur, D Chahar, J Hazlewood.
Will Dhoni be around next season? “You’ll see me in yellow next season but whether I’ll be playing for CSK you never know. There are a lot of uncertainties coming up, two new teams are coming, we don’t know what the retention rules are and so on,” said Dhoni after the toss.
Dhoni: Considering the heat, we would have bowled too.
TOSS: PBKS have won the toss and they are going to bowl first.
Hello and welcome to our coverage of match no 53 of IPL 2021. CSK are sitting pretty at the moment – a place in the playoffs is already confirmed and a win today will make sure of their spot in the top two. Theoretically, PBKS aren’t out of it yet and a win today will take them level with KKR and MI on 12 points but the big difference between the three teams is the NRR. KKR have zoomed ahead in that regard and it will be tough for Rahul and Co to claw back into the game with just one game left to play. Still, all teams would like to end the tournament on a winning note. For CSK, there are still matches to be played after this but for PBKS, the IPL 2021 journey will most probably end today.