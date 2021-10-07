India vs Sri Lanka, SAFF Championship 2021, live updates: Stimac makes three changes to the side
Follow all the Live updates from Indian men’s football team’s match against Sri Lanka.
Live updates
4:10 pm: India’s dominant record against Sri Lanka
Matches Played: 16
India Wins: 9
Sri Lanka Wins: 3
Draws: 4
4:00 pm: TEAM NEWS - No recognised centre-backs for India!
Stimac makes three changes to the team that drew 1-1 with Bangladesh.
India XI: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Seriton Fernandes, Rahul Bheke, Subhasish Bose, Mandar Rao Dessai, Glan Martins, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Anirudh Thapa, Udanta Singh, Liston Colaco, Sunil Chhetri (C).
Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of the Indian men’s football team’s match against Sri Lanka in the SAFF Championship in male, Maldives. India began the campaign with a disappointing 1-1 draw against ten-man Bangladesh in their first game and will look to get their first win against Sri lanka, a team ranked 98 places below them in the Fifa charts. Stick around for all the updates, analysis and stats from the game.